Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $6.62. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 37,081 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

