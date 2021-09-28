SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.34

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $29.31. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 215,524 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.