Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.