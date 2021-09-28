Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)’s share price rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

About Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

