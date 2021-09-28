Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,916,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.