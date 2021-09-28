SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.48. 521,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,763. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

