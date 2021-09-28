SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 238,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,838,702 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $66.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

