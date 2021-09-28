STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $153.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.26 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

