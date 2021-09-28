STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

