Stantec Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stantec stock opened at C$61.00 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

