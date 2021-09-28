Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.