State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 940 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

