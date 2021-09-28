State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

