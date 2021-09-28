State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $742,000 Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of TENB opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,040. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

