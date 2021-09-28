State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $768,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

