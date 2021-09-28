State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 780 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

