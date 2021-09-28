State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a PE ratio of -909.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.