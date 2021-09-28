Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.