Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

