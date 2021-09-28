Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 63.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

