Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.13. The company had a trading volume of 575,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

