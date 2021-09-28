Stephens Inc. AR Buys 14,718 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,964. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $269.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

