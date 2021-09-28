Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 139,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.