Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

