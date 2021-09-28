Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.56. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

