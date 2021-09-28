Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $328,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.