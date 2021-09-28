Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 5,081 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.