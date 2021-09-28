Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $315,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

