Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Höegh LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

