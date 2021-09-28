Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,750,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 130,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

