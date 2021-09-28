Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 16,550 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

