Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

