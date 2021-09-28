Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEOAY. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

