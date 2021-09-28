STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 158.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

