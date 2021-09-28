Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 2,040 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

