Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $126,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000.

DJAN stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

