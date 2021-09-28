Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 90,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

