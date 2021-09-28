Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

HACK opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

