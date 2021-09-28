Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,814.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.