Strategy Capital LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 3.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,406. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,850,958 shares of company stock worth $244,459,835 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

