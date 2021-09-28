Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Stryker stock opened at $273.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

