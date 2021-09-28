Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 21,490 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of ImmunoGen worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 575,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 538,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

