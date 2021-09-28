Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,718 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.37.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

