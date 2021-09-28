Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.50 million, a PE ratio of 621.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

