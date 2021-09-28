Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $746,000 in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,334,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

