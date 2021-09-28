Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWCO stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

