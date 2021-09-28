SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 90.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $233.69 and a 1 year high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

