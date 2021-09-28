S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

