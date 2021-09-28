Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $767.51 million, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

