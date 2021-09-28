Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

