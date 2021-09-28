Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

